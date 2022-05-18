As has been tradition in Fountain Hills, the Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) will hold a Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 30, at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial on the south side of Fountain Park.
All four VSOs (Veterans of Foreign Wars [VFW] Post 7507, American Legion Post 58, American Veterans [AmVets] Post 7 and Marine Corps League Detachment [MCLD] 1439) participate jointly in the annual commemorative ceremony which, this year, is led and organized by VFW Post 7507 under the leadership of Don Hervey. Upon completion of the commemorative ceremony, all guests and participants are invited to American Legion Post 58 for coffee and donuts. Chairs and shade are provided by VFW Post 7507.
Representatives of each VSO will give short speeches with the keynote speech by Pearl Harbor survivor and centenarian, Jack Holder.
“As a distinguished World War II Veteran and one of the few remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, Holder is a living American hero,” reads a press release for the event. “As a U.S. Navy flight engineer, he flew well over 100 missions including the infamous 1942 Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal, the English Channel and the Bay of Biscay on the west coast of France.
“Holder and his Navy flight crewmates bravely flew those missions wondering for good reason if each would be their last.”
When he received an honorable discharge in 1948, Holder took with him 36 medals and commendations, which include two Distinguished Flying Cross awards.
Holder is the author of the book, “Fear, Adrenaline, and Excitement,” and a compelling storyteller because for better or worse, he still sees, feels and remembers it all in vivid detail a date which will live in infamy.
Holder wants everyone to know about the sacrifices made by American heroes not only of the Greatest Generation but every day and from every walk of life. Holder will be available after the ceremony with challenge coins and his books for sale and autographs.