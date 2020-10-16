Construction of the roundabout at the intersection of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains Boulevard is nearly completed with final asphalt paving now scheduled.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, road paving crews will be repaving on La Montana Drive from El Lago Boulevard to Palisades Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains Boulevard from the roundabout to Palisades Boulevard.
The paving project is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with work being done only Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate restrictions and delays.