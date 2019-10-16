The first of two recharge well facilities that include public restrooms in Fountain Park is expected to be in operation by the end of the year, according to Sanitary District Manager Dana Trompke.
Trompke updated members of the Town Council, along with Sanitary District Board members at a joint meeting on Oct. 9.
The building shell for the facility on the east side of the park is up and workers were preparing to install roofing, according to Trompke. Interior finishing work and well control equipment is next to be installed.
She added that the second structure on the north side near the amphitheater is about a month behind the first. She said the work needs to be staggered as only a single well can be taken out of service at any one time.
Trompke expects the second facility to be operational by the end of January.
The wells are two of the five recharge/recovery wells the district operates to manage the supply and demand from recycled water used for irrigation at parks and golf courses. There are three in Fountain Park.
The district made the decision to replace the underground vaults the well equipment is housed in with above-ground facilities. The decision was based on the significant deterioration of the steel vaults underground and safety concerns related to confined space operations for employees.
With the concept of a structure for the well equipment, the district offered to install public restrooms in conjunction with the buildings. The Town Parks Department will manage the maintenance and operation of the restrooms when completed.
Councilman Alan Magazine asked Trompke whether they would be able to secure restroom buildings after hours. She stated there would be a locking gate on the front.
The well equipment, including electrical and computerized control panels, would be housed in a separate area of the building and secured with locking doors.
The actual pumps are inside the wells, which will remain within an underground vault.