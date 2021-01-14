The Town Council has approved a cooperative purchase agreement with Precision Electric of Mesa for its park equipment.
The town currently works with Precision Electric for maintenance and emergency repairs for pumps, motors and pump stations at each park, including the Fountain equipment.
The cooperative purchase agreement will assure continuity for routine work over the next five years (a one-year contract with up to four renewal options), according to staff.
“The vendor is very familiar with our park infrastructure and maintenance needs so continuing with this vendor ensures that the maintenance and repairs will be done appropriately and efficiently,” the staff report to the council states.
The agreement is for $100,000 annually not to exceed $500,000 for the term of the agreement.
The council vote was 7-0.