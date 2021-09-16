For those interested in learning more about the opioid epidemic, the use of overdose countermeasures such as Narcan and more, Guardian Training & Consulting will offer a free seminar later this month.
Guardian owners Josh and Karen Logan will be joined by Director of Medical Operations Tim Freund to host “Use of Naloxone (Narcan) by the Public for Opioid Overdoses” on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This event is organized in partnership with the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. It will be hosted on the Chamber patio.
Topics discussed cover everything from the background of the opioid epidemic to understanding the various forms of opioids, both prescription and illegal, as well as paraphernalia related to opioids.
The dangers of illicit manufactured fentanyl will also be covered, as well as Arizona statutes related to drug use/overdoses, such as the Good Samaritan Law that encourages reporting an overdose to the authorities without fear of legal ramifications.
The presentation will also include signs and symptoms to be on the lookout for is someone is suspected of abusing opioids, as well as the various ways people use the drugs.
A major focus of the presentation will be Naloxone (Narcan), a well-known treatment for opioid overdose. The presentation will offer tips on how to administer Narcan in the event of an emergency, as well as tips for understanding when it is appropriate to use. The plan is to have free doses of Narcan available at the event for participants to keep handy in the event of an emergency.
Placing a proper 9-1-1 call will also be covered, as well as a hands-on session for administering Narcan and CPR.
Josh said he and his team are eager to share this information with the community during the Sept. 28 session.
“This is a community event we are putting on due to the growing opioid threat in Arizona and across the nation,” Josh said. “We’re starting to see the rise of illicitly manufactured fentanyl and we saw the need to not only help issue the Narcan sprayers, but also provide the education that goes along with it.”
Josh said a big focus will be educating attendees on the dangers of fentanyl, the symptoms of an overdose and the use of Narcan.
“First and foremost, we’d love to see parents of kids, especially in that middle to high school age, that could potentially be exposed to overdoses,” Josh said. “People that take opioids or have family members who take opioids for a chronic illness will also get a lot out of this. And then, of course, we want to see anyone who just wants more information about the crisis in general.”
Tim Freund will lead the presentation, a 25-year paramedic.
“He started teaching CPR in the ‘90s and his career has been spent in pre-hospital trauma life support,” Josh explained. “That ranges from ambulances all the way up to, right now, being a flight paramedic. He’s also a SWAT medic for a local West Valley agency. He not only has the clinical knowledge of opioids, CPR and Stop the Bleed, but also the experiential knowledge tied to all of that.”
Josh said there are a lot of myths out there about opioids, Fentanyl and the like, making it hard to discern fact from fiction. He’s used Narcan in the field as a police officer to save lives and can appreciate having the tools, knowledge and training to potentially save a life.
“We don’t want to scare anyone, but we do want to educate and empower them,” Josh said. “God forbid an overdose happen but, if it does, you will be prepared…If we can help save just one life, it’s all worth it. We want to do what we can to prevent a tragedy.”
Guardian’s motto is “what are you doing to prepare for tomorrow?” The local business has been around since 2018 and offers everything from response training and firearms classes to home security seminars, concealed carry courses, CPR/AED certification classes, Stop the Bleed seminars and more.
For additional information about Guardian, visit guardiantrainingandconsulting.org or call 480-331-4192.
Additional free doses of Narcan are also available during regular operating hours at both Fountain Hills fire stations, the Chamber of Commerce and Thrivent.