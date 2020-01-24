EVIT Fountain Hills will launch a new business accelerator and co-working space, and will host an open house next Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to tour the facility and learn more. A short presentation will take place at 5 p.m. and refreshments will be served. The local EVIT campus is located at 17300 E. Calaveras Ave.
“The partnership between the Town of Fountain Hills, EVIT and Arizona Business Advisors brings a new element to the town, focused on helping Fountain Hills businesses to grow,” said Mike Tyler of Arizona Business Advisors.
Organizers say the co-working space is ideal for the home-based business owner that would like to separate their work and home life, or the college student that would like a quiet space to study. For growing small businesses, dedicated space is also available. Included in the memberships are a number of amenities including Wi-Fi, printers, coffee, optional locking file space, white boards and more.
Benefits also include co-working space on an as available basis, complimentary business review by Arizona Business Advisors, conference room space by reservation, monthly workshops, round table meetings and discussions, networking opportunities, access to marketing support through EVIT students, dedicated co-working and individual space available and dedicated business address and mail service.
EVIT Business Accelerator will host monthly educational workshops to assist small businesses in being more successful. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, a LinkedIn workshop will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jodi James from the Town of Fountain Hills will present a marketing workshop focused on growing a business through LinkedIn. There is no cost to attend this initial workshop. To register, visit eventbaopenhouse.eventbrite.com.
To find out more about the EVIT Fountain Hills Business Accelerator, visit evitba.com or call Mike Tyler at 480-797-4499 or email Lynn Whitman at lynn@azbizadvisors.com.