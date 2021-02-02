While Arizona voters elected to approve the legalization of recreational marijuana this past November, no changes are planned for the former local dispensary, Nature’s Medicines, which was recently turned into a culinary facility producing edible products.
Nature’s Medicines operated as a medical marijuana dispensary for a number of years in Fountain Hills. But the business, located at 16913 E. Enterprise Dr., was converted into a commercial kitchen in 2020, crafting baked goods, gummies, sodas and tinctures for Nature’s Medicines’ Reefer Gladness line of products.
The culinary facility is not a storefront, however, with products being shipped to dispensaries in Phoenix and Glendale.
According to CEO Jigar Patel, the culinary facility has proven to be quite successful for the company, leading to an ongoing remodeling project to expand the size of the kitchen. There is not, however, a plan to introduce a recreational dispensary branch of the business to the community.
Background
While Proposition 207 was passed to allow recreational marijuana use within the state last fall, a new ordinance to regulate marijuana within Fountain Hills was preemptively passed during an Oct. 20 Town Council meeting.
In short, the ordinance preserves the town’s ability to regulate marijuana in the community, preventing recreational marijuana establishments and testing facilities within the Town of Fountain Hills. However, in accordance with the proposed initiative, the prohibition does not apply to the sole dual licensee in the community, Nature’s Medicines.
Despite the fact many dispensaries across the state shifted to accommodate recreational sales beginning Jan. 22, it appears such a change will not be coming to Fountain Hills.
Patel explained that, even with recreational use coming online across the state, Natures Medicine’s primary focus is its medical patients.
“As far as Fountain Hills is concerned…we’re expanding the bakery and the edibles line, so we’re converting our entire suite for edible manufacturing,” Patel said. “We are not planning on opening a [dispensary] there.”