Join Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation at Four Peaks Park on Saturday, March 27, from 8 to 10 a.m. to celebrate the annual Eggstravaganza event.
Held on the soccer fields at Four Peaks Park, organizers say this event is a fun and safe way to begin the spring season. Kids 12 and under can get their picture taken with Hoppy Bunny and Peeps and receive a goodie bag.
Make sure to check the goodie bag for the Golden Egg, and one egg-cellent winner from each time slot will receive a grand prize.
The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Register each child who will be attending individually. Participation will be limited to the first 25 children registered for each time slot.
Organizers encourage participants to share photos on social media and use the hashtag #FHEASTER. One winner will be chosen and awarded a prize on March 29. Participants should follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.
In the event of inclement weather or poor field conditions, this event will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, April 3. Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation. For registration purposes, the time slots are designated as follows, with course number followed by the time.
*5755, 8–8:15 a.m.
*5756, 8:15–8:30 a.m.
*5757, 8:30–8:45 a.m.
*5758, 8:45–9 a.m.
*5759, 9–9:15 a.m.
*5760, 9:15–9:30 a.m.
*5761, 9:30–9:45 a.m.
*5762, 9:45–10 a.m.
Organizers wish to thank the goodie bag sponsor, Carol Goyena with MCO Realty.
Anyone with questions may contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov.