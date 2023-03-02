vetconnect.jpg

Career Air Force Veteran Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz and her husband, U.S. Army Combat Veteran, Ed Gallowitz, are the volunteer co-founders of VetConnect: Fountain Hills, a volunteer-based military ministry for local veterans and those abroad. They are currently seeking volunteers to join in the effort to support veterans with their visible and invisible wounds of war.

“Our military ministry is about promoting grassroots, practical support while fostering a sense of belonging and promoting spiritual resiliency for military-connected people,” Kathy said.