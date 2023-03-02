Career Air Force Veteran Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz and her husband, U.S. Army Combat Veteran, Ed Gallowitz, are the volunteer co-founders of VetConnect: Fountain Hills, a volunteer-based military ministry for local veterans and those abroad. They are currently seeking volunteers to join in the effort to support veterans with their visible and invisible wounds of war.
“Our military ministry is about promoting grassroots, practical support while fostering a sense of belonging and promoting spiritual resiliency for military-connected people,” Kathy said.
Nearly a decade after 9/11, a civilian family readiness leader in Ohio named Margaret called Kathy to say, "Our military families need more support from the faith community. Can you help?”
Up until then, the Ohio National Guard’s community outreach office did not cultivate faith community support for troops and their families. Margaret’s plea, the needs of the military community and two Bible scriptures Kathy enjoys (John 13:35-35 and John 15:13) compelled her to act.
“The spiritual needs of service members, veterans and their families are great,” Kathy said. “Of the nearly 2.6 million U.S. Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, nearly 40% have difficulty getting in touch with their spirituality and finding meaning/purpose, between 11- 20% struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and 55% feel disconnected from mainstream America making post-military (especially post-combat) transition challenging.”
Veterans from previous conflicts struggle with many of the same difficulties, Kathy said, including moral and soul injuries. The military ministry supports military families and promotes emotional and spiritual healing.
Kathy said military ministries can have many faces, including prayer, taking meals to families with deployed loved ones, hosting/attending deployment sendoffs or “welcome home” ceremonies, sending letters or care packages, potlucks, community service projects, a wall of honor, nursing home visits, military funeral tributes, expanded military holiday recognition, adopting a family during the holidays, studying coping skills curriculum and making referrals to community services for additional support.
“It’s ideal to emphasize activities that build sustainable relationships – that is, friends you can count on,” Kathy said. “You don’t have to be a minister to lead this group or provide support. Volunteers are critical to lead such efforts, especially veterans, military spouses, siblings or parents.
“What is happening inside your place of worship? Are your clergy aware of the needs of the military population? Do you know who they are? Who has children that are serving or deployed? Caregivers who are caring for wounded warriors? Veterans who are suffering from visible or invisible wounds of war? Do you recognize, celebrate and support the needs of service members, veterans and their families and go beyond ‘Thank you for your service?’ If not, you could, you can and you should!”
VetConnect: Fountain Hills meets on the first Sunday of every month at Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave. Their next meeting is Sunday, March 5, at 11:30 a.m. All military-connected people and military allies are invited to attend.