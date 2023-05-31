Memorial Day 7.JPG

Fountain Hills Veterans Service Organizations held their annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, May 29, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial. The event included messages from Commandant Dave Nelson of the American Legion Post 58, Sr. Vice Commander Ritz-Tyler Sadang of the Marine Corps League 1439 and a keynote speech by U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jack Bishop.

After leading the crowd through the Pledge of Allegiance, Nelson discussed the instrumental part that the late Phil Yin played in founding Post 58 in 2016 and establishing Fountain Hills as a Purple Heart Town in 2017. In honor of Yin, Nelson announced that the Marine Corps League of Fountain Hills has officially been renamed the Corporal Phil Yin Marine Corps Detachment 1439.