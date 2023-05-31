Fountain Hills Veterans Service Organizations held their annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, May 29, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial. The event included messages from Commandant Dave Nelson of the American Legion Post 58, Sr. Vice Commander Ritz-Tyler Sadang of the Marine Corps League 1439 and a keynote speech by U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jack Bishop.
After leading the crowd through the Pledge of Allegiance, Nelson discussed the instrumental part that the late Phil Yin played in founding Post 58 in 2016 and establishing Fountain Hills as a Purple Heart Town in 2017. In honor of Yin, Nelson announced that the Marine Corps League of Fountain Hills has officially been renamed the Corporal Phil Yin Marine Corps Detachment 1439.
“We miss you, Phil,” Nelson said.
Post 58 Sr. Vice Commander Sadang shared a heartfelt story of the time when he lost his friend, Joshua Bunch, on Aug. 6, 2024, after receiving being deployed to Iraq.
“He was the first friend I lost and he will not be the last,” Sadang said. “We all deal with our emotions differently, but the one thing we always share is a remembrance, which is what this day is about, and keeping their memory alive.”
As a decorated combat veteran having served in a variety of command and staff positions worldwide, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jack Bishop retired from active duty for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and as an Army reservist for 28 years.
After moving to Arizona in 2012 with his wife, Karen, Bishop became involved with Honor Flight Arizona as a volunteer and traveling guardian, escorting Arizona veterans back and forth to the nation’s capital to visit memorials dedicated to their sacrifice and service.
Honor Flight has a network of 124 hubs around the country that has flown or driven over 275,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. This fall, Honor Flight Arizona will sponsor its 100th flight to Washington, D.C.
“Honor Flight Arizona functions due to the long hours and efforts of many volunteers, as well as the generous support of funds provided by both individuals and various business organizations,” Bishop said. “Those of us here today from Honor Flight Arizona are indeed proud and privileged to be in Fountain Hills, to be part of this time-honored Memorial Day tribute.”
Following Bishop’s message, VFW Post 7507 Commander Don Hervey closed the ceremony and Debbie Fisher led in a rendition of “God Bless America” and taps. Brian Minzey of VFW Post 7507 provided a final prayer.
Upon completion of the ceremony, guests were invited to the American Legion Post 58 for a chance to be in the company of veterans and enjoy complimentary coffee and donuts.