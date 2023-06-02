The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has determined there was no threat related to a tracking device found attached to a vehicle owned by Fountain Hills Town Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis.
Kalivianakis reported the incident to MCSO May 30 after a mechanic found and removed what they described as a tracking device from her vehicle.
MCSO spokesman Calbert Gillett told The Times detectives determined that the device was installed by a car dealership and not for illegal purposes.
“Detectives contacted the manufacturer of the device who confirmed the use of such devices used by dealerships for asset location services,” Gillett said.
Detectives were also told that the device in question is obsolete and inoperable since 2017.
MCSO has closed the case.