The homeless situation in Maricopa County has become quite fluid since the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Pathways Home Regional Homelessness Action Plan was adopted in May of 2021.

Created as an action plan for local and tribal governments to build a strong regional infrastructure to address homelessness in Maricopa County, Pathways Home has a goal of reducing homelessness by 25% by 2027. Recently, however, that goal has become a moving target as the number of individuals experiencing homelessness has grown.