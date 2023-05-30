The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program is looking to expand into Fountain Hills, with organizers actively seeking interested parties who are considering a career in law enforcement, whether that be potentially becoming a deputy or working in fields such as crime scene investigation or dispatch, becoming a judge, lawyer, etc.
“The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Program is a community-based policing program that is designed to educate and engage young men and women in law enforcement functions, whether they decide to enter the field or not,” reads a program breakdown at mcso.org. “Our Cadet Program teaches the understanding of leadership, responsibility and accountability, and other fundamental concepts that will enable youth to be successful in life.
“As a Cadet, young adults have the opportunity to assist the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Cadets receive specialized law enforcement training, attend weekly meetings and volunteer to perform important community services. Along the way, they learn to work as a team, they gain leadership skills, and they serve the community.”
To be eligible to participate, a student must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and be of good moral character. The one-time participation fee of $50 includes a cadet shirt and funds a student’s background check. Additional eligibility requirements can be found at mcso.org/careers/cadet-program.
Along with the regular classes, participants will take place in community service activities, as well as physical fitness training, law and legal training, police tactics/techniques training, firearm training, ethics training, learn about cyber crimes, CPR/first aid certification and more.
Interested parties are asked to visit mcsocadets.com and reach out by clicking on “Contact Us” at the top of the page. Additional questions can be asked and answered through this form, or parents can let organizers know that they have a child who would be interested in joining. This will allow organizers to gauge local interest and get the program up and running in Fountain Hills.