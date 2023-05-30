The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program is looking to expand into Fountain Hills, with organizers actively seeking interested parties who are considering a career in law enforcement, whether that be potentially becoming a deputy or working in fields such as crime scene investigation or dispatch, becoming a judge, lawyer, etc.

“The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Program is a community-based policing program that is designed to educate and engage young men and women in law enforcement functions, whether they decide to enter the field or not,” reads a program breakdown at mcso.org. “Our Cadet Program teaches the understanding of leadership, responsibility and accountability, and other fundamental concepts that will enable youth to be successful in life.