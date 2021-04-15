In the early days of the pandemic, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department anticipated a drop in park visitation.
It quickly became apparent with venues throughout the county closing, outdoor spaces such as parks and preserves were in high demand.
Since last March, a record number of people have flocked to county regional parks seeking recreational opportunities.
“Our regional park system has experienced a 13.2 percent increase in park attendance during this time, and that’s with temporary capacity limits in place,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Sellers said in a press release. “In a recent survey conducted byt the Arizona State University, Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions on behalf the department, staff learned that 41 percent of those surveyed are visiting their local public lands more often than before. Why? These open spaces allow them to stay physically distanced from others while enjoying fitness-based activities and scenic backdrops that help them decompress.”
With the increase in usage, the county parks department partnered with the Leave No Trace for Outdoor Ethics.
According to the press release, County Parks and Recreation Department Director R.J. Cardin said the agency’s primary focus is to protect the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy it responsibly.
“While our agency believes we must responsibly manage our regional park system so it thrives, we also strive to educate those visiting the parks on the importance of preserving the natural and cultural resources for generations yet to come,” Cardin said.
In 1987, Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics developed an educational program to teach visitors how to avoid or minimize their impact on public lands. The program is best known as the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace.
Through the parks department’s partnership with Leave No Trace, the agencies were able to adapt the original set of principles to meet the needs of the regional parks’ needs.
The seven principles include:
*Know before you go: Read up on the rules and regulations of the area you are visiting. Make note of weather and available facilities. Be prepared with water and other supplies.
*Stick to trails and camp overnight right: Walk and ride on designated trails. Stepping on flowers, cacti or small trees damages them, and they may not grow back. Camp only on existing or designated campsites where camping is permitted.
*Trash your trash and pick up waste: Pack it in, pack it out. Put litter, food crumbs, fruit and vegetable peels/cores, and pet waste in garbage cans or in garbage bags to carry home to prevent litter.
*Leave it as you find it: Bring along your camera to take photos instead of taking souvenirs. Leave plants, rocks and historical items so others may enjoy them. They may be animals’ food or home.
*Be careful with fire: Be sure campfires and charcoal grills are permitted and safe to build one in the area you’re visiting. Use only existing fire rings, keep your fire small and put it out completely before you leave.
*Keep wildlife wild: Observe wildlife from a distance and never approach, feed, pose for selfies or follow them. Bring your binoculars or take pictures at a safe distance.
*Share trails and manage your pet: Be considerate when passing others on the trail. Keep your pet on a leash to protect it, other visitors and wildlife.
According to the press release, the department has developed a COVID-19-friendly, self-guided activity to help parents teach youngsters the importance of appreciating nature in the parks without taking souvenirs such as rocks, leaves or insects home with them.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, along with Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Commission, recently adopted a resolution to support the Leave No Trace program.
To learn more about the program, visit bit.ly/LeaveNoTrace-BetterTogether.
Information on the county’s 11 regional parks, visit maricopacountyparks.net.