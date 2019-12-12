Kim Wickland is the new Volunteer Coordinator for the Town of Fountain Hills where she is taking up the efforts of Heather Ware, who retired earlier this year.
Wickland is a 12-year resident of Fountain Hills and has worked in volunteer efforts in the community, as well as coordinating senior activities for the town before taking on the new job.
Originally from Connecticut, Wickland developed a love of maritime life and home restoration from her parents, who she describes as “hard-working and creative people.”
She earned an associate degree in business administration from Southern Connecticut College with a focus on management and merchandising.
She moved to Arizona after college and began a 17-year career with a company that allowed her to grow creatively and professionally as a brand manager. In 2016 she continued her education at the American Institute of Interior Design in Fountain Hills.
“I graduated with honors and apply the skills I acquired daily through creative project management,” Wickland said. “Volunteering is something I have been drawn to my whole adult life, from Girl Scouts of America to Feed My Starving Children to becoming a Foster and Respite Care Provider for the State of Arizona.
“Nothing brings me greater fulfillment than helping others and giving back to the community.”
There are more than 900 volunteers signed on with the Town of Fountain Hills and Wickland said she is looking forward to guiding them along their journey in assisting the town. She said she anticipates seeking new avenues for bringing on volunteers, such as reaching out to groups such as Girl Scouts and PTO to bring in a younger demographic to the army of volunteers.
Wickland said she also plans to re-launch the Give-a-Lift program, one of Ware’s signature efforts with the town. Wickland said she has been hearing from both volunteer drivers and those needing a ride that they are eager to start again. She noted the strong relationships developed through Give-a-Lift.
“I am a strong believer in planning, collaboration, mentoring and building long lasting teams which are key ingredients in being successful in my role as volunteer coordinator,” Wickland said. “With [the community’s] help, we can achieve our goal to retain, cultivate and grow our very vibrant volunteer community.”
Wickland has been married for 18 years and she and her husband, David, have a 14-year-old daughter, Sophia, and beloved family dogs, Nico and Gizmo.
Those wanting information about the town’s volunteer programs may contact Wickland at 480-816-5108 or email kwickland@fh.az.gov.