Voters on the early voter list should have received their ballots in the mail by now for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election.
The vote center for Fountain Hills will be the Community Center and will open Friday, Oct. 28. It will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5 (except for Sunday, Oct. 30). It will be open on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A ballot drop box is also available at Town Hall in the second-floor lobby area is accessible during Town Hall business hours, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3.
For Fountain Hills the School District will be the focus for the election, with board members on the ballot as well as a bond proposal and budget override question.
The Town Council races in Fountain Hills were decided in the August primary election.
Other races local residents will keep a close eye on include the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for AZ D1, where local resident and incumbent Congressman David Schweikert is seeking re-election. He is being opposed by Tempe Democrat Jevin Hodge.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh is seeking to return to the Arizona State Senate in District 3. Democrat Thomas Duggar is challenging for that seat.
The race for the U.S. Senate in Arizona has incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly facing a challenge from Republican Blake Masters. Libertarian Marc Victor is on the ballot for the Senate seat.
In statewide races the office of governor is open this election with Republican Kari Lake running against Secretary of State, Democrat Katie Hobbs. Mikaela Lutes-Burton is the Libertarian candidate for governor.
For Arizona Secretary of State Democrat Adrian Fontes faces Republican Mark Finchem.
For Arizona Attorney General it is Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. Libertarian Samantha Severson is also on the ballot.
The race for State Treasurer is between Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee and Democrat Martin Quezada.
Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democrat Kathy Hoffman is being challenged by Republican Tom Horne.
Seeking two available seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission are Republicans Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson and Democrats Sandra Kennedy (incumbent) and Lauren Kuby.
There are also 10 ballot measures for voters to decide as well as judicial retention.