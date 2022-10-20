vote

Voters on the early voter list should have received their ballots in the mail by now for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election.

The vote center for Fountain Hills will be the Community Center and will open Friday, Oct. 28. It will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5 (except for Sunday, Oct. 30). It will be open on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.