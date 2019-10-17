Nearly 300 people crowded into the ballroom at the Community Center Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, to be among the first to see the concept for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) proposed for Fountain Hills.
The crowd clearly seemed to like what it saw and heard in the presentation by IDSDC President Joe Bill.
The enthusiasm needs to carry through, as now begins the arduous task of raising $18 million in private funding to make the project a reality.
Bill said they will focus the fundraising efforts on private corporate sponsorship agreements.
“Fundraising plans are in place, including naming rights opportunities,” Bill said. “By inspiring individuals and organizations to fund this exciting endeavor, we will fulfill IDSDC’s vision to engage, educate and stir imaginations.”
“As the 17th International Dark Sky Community in the world, our town is a perfect location for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center and we strongly support the collaborative effort,” said Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey.
