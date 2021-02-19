HonorHealth looks to be expanding into Fountain Hills.
While an HonorHealth representative was unable to confirm information concerning a location, planned services or a timeframe for the project, they provided a statement that at least sets the groundwork for what’s to come.
“HonorHealth is committed to providing healthcare options for the Fountain Hills community,” reads the statement. “As part of that commitment, HonorHealth is planning to open a new location that will offer increased access to high-quality care to this community.”
HonorHealth currently operates six Valley locations with the mission “to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.”
Additional information about the HonorHealth project in Fountain Hills will be reported as provided.