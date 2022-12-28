Dr. Norma Ford will present “Heal Yourself,” a four-part series, at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Learn about the power of epigenetics, nature, nutrition, meditation and sound. The presentations will take place on the first Wednesday of each month from Jan. 4 through April 5, at 11 am.
Dr. Ford has been providing pain relief, physical therapy and wellness to the community for over a decade. Her Wellness Wednesday presentations are always popular, so be sure to register online or stop by the Community Center Monday through Friday to reserve a seat.