Something slightly different is on the ballot for the Aug. 4 Primary Election; the Republican incumbents for the Arizona Legislature in District 23 have challengers for their seats.
Incumbent Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita is seeking re-election with Scottsdale attorney Alexander Kolodin also seeking the office.
While there are two Representatives to the Arizona House for each district, there is a third candidate on the ballot in District 23 along with incumbents John Kavanagh and Jay Lawrence, Scottsdale businessman Joseph Chaplik.
Senate
Ugenti-Rita has served in the legislature for 10 years including the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate. She has a degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University and her career is in real estate.
Ugenti-Rita is asking voters to consider her extensive experience in the legislature when they cast a ballot. She has served on the Appropriations Committee providing hands on experience with budgets. She has worked with the Governor’s Office against cronyism and working to eliminate unnecessary regulation.
Ugenti-Rita has the support of Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-6), the National Federation of Independent Business the NRA and Americans for Prosperity.
“With your support I will continue to be a strong voice at the legislature to fight against out of control spending and burdensome regulations, to jump start our economy and to defend the integrity and security of our elections,” Ugenti-Rita said in her Clean Elections statement.
Alexander Kolodin came to Scottsdale with his parents when he was just four years old. He credits his mother for making sure he received the best education available. After college he worked as a teacher before attending law school at the University of Pennsylvania. He spent a summer as a Reagan Fellow at the Goldwater Institute where he said he learned many of his conservative values.
He is the founder of Kolodin Law Group, which he calls, “a collection of the finest lawyers in the Valley who aren’t afraid of any case.”
“If you elect me your state senator I make one promise to you; I will use every lesson I’ve learned along the way, every ounce of effort and scrap of will that I can muster, to help rebuild this place I love with all my heart,” said in his Clean Elections statement.
House
Fountain Hills knows John Kavanagh well. He served with several civic organizations and on the Town Council in the formative years following incorporation. He has been serving the district in the Arizona Legislature since 2007 in both the House and Senate.
Kavanagh was a police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for 20 years retiring as a detective sergeant. He turned that experience to becoming an educator earning a PhD (Rutgers University) and teaching at Arizona State University and leading a justice studies program at Scottsdale Community College.
As a legislator Kavanagh has earned A+ ratings from the American Conservative Union and National Rifle Association. He is considered a leader in the state’s anti-illegal immigration movement as a co-sponsor of the controversial SB1070.
Last session Kavanagh’s committee service included Government and Higher Education Committee (chairman), Appropriations (vice chairman) and the Public Safety Committee.
A native of Chicago Jay Lawrence has served five years in the Arizona House of Representatives. He is a long-time radio broadcaster and also worked in commercial real estate in the Scottsdale and Fountain Hills markets.
As an Air Force veteran Lawrence said he is proud to serve as chairman of the House Military, Veterans and Regulatory Affairs committee.
He is also a recognized conservative with awards from pro-taxpayer and pro-family groups and he states he has a 100 percent record in voting pro-Second Amendment, pro-school choice and pro-life legislation.
In his Clean Elections statement Lawrence said, “I vote for real balanced budgets, free of gimmicks, that boost school spending and teacher pay, and I will continue to advocate for real secure borders and an end to illegal immigration.”
During the last session of the legislature, Lawrence served on the Judiciary Committee, Health and Human Services Committee (vice chairman) and the Land and Agriculture Committee (chairman).
Joseph Chaplik is the third candidate vying for the opportunity to challenge for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives.
Chaplik is a Scottsdale resident, married with two children and runs a successful commercial real estate business with offices in three states. Prior to real estate, he was an executive in the telecommunications industry.
Running from a conservative viewpoint, Chaplik supports low taxes, maintaining a strong economy and limited government. He believes in stopping the illegal immigration crisis and fighting to keep Arizona legislature “Red.”
“Before entering this race, I spoke with a lot of friends and associates in our district who were looking for a new, conservative voice in the state legislature,” Chaplik said. “It’s time for a change with new leadership for District 23 and I want to be that voice to proudly represent the voters. Leading with a conservative, business approach with common sense policies.”
Democrats in the legislative race, Seth Blattman for Senate, and Eric Kurland for House, are unchallenged in the primary.