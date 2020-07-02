The Independence Day holiday falls on Saturday this year, meaning many government offices will be closed for the weekend. Others may be taking off Friday, July 3.
Town Hall is usually closed on Fridays.
The Community Center will be closed on Friday, July 3. The Fountain Hills branch of the Maricopa County Library is currently closed due to coronavirus, while online resources remain available.
The offices of the Fountain Hills School District and Fountain Hills Charter School sites are closed for the summer.
The Sanitary District and EPCOR Water will have their offices closed on Friday, July 3 to observe the holiday. Sanitary and water personnel will be available in the event of an emergency by using the after-hours emergency telephone number.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills maintain Saturday hours will be closed Saturday, July 4.
There is no impact on the trash collection schedule for Republic Services.
The Times office will be closed on Friday, July 3.