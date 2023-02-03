David Taylor.jpg

Fountain Hills resident and Air Force Officer David Taylor, 23, graduated in May of 2022 from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., at the top of his class, earning a highly sought-after assignment as a U.S. Air Force pilot.

At Embry Riddle, Taylor served in the Air Force ROTC while obtaining his degree in unmanned aircraft systems. He achieved the outstanding graduate award as the top Air Force student of his graduating class, earned an AFROTC scholarship and graduated as a member of the Arnold Air Society program.