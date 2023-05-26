Experience Fountain Hills, which serves as the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the Town of Fountain Hills has announced the redesign of the Experience Fountain Hills website.
Experience Fountain Hills is focused on promoting the town as a destination for locals and visitors alike, with year-round outdoor recreation and events including everything from art festivals, to live music, to cultural celebrations.
The Experience Fountain Hills website redesign was made possible with grant funding support from Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation and the Arizona Office of Tourism.
“The new website is much more user friendly and was designed with a modern look that focuses on the Town’s natural beauty,” said Amanda Jacobs, economic development director. “Visitors to the redesigned site will experience new features to include a featured events calendar, blog posts, itineraries, conventions and meetings, videos and user-generated content from Facebook and Instagram to be featured just above the website’s footer by using the hashtag #experiencefountainhills.”
The new social media feature allows visitors and locals to share their experiences with others, promoting authenticity of Fountain Hills as a world class tourism destination.