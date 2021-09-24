The Town of Fountain Hills has announced that Eric Prochnow has joined Town staff as economic development and tourism specialist.
Born and raised in Arizona, Prochnow received a master’s degree and bachelor's degree in urban planning from Arizona State University as well as a bachelor’s degree in economics and marketing from Northern Arizona University.
After graduating from Northern Arizona University in 2012, Prochnow worked as a marketing specialist and event coordinator for Northern Arizona University, where he successfully managed a variety of campus-wide events and promotional campaigns.
Following that, Prochnow served as the event and communications director at the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. In this role, he provided programming and marketing to numerous local businesses in support of local economic growth. Additionally, he helped develop and launch the Flagstaff Young Professionals program.
Returning to Phoenix in 2017, Prochnow worked as an event coordinator within the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. During this time, he also provided support for the Economic Club of Phoenix and strategically managed a high volume of annual events, conferences, and meetings for both internal and external stakeholders.
Prochnow said he looks forward to applying his education, experience, and passion to expand economic development and tourism initiatives with the Town of Fountain Hills.