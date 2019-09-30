You may have heard about a library program where children read books to dogs to improve their reading proficiency (of the children, not the animals).
The idea has been raised a notch at the Fountain Hills Library where miniature horses come to hear a story and interact with youngsters.
Tender Little Hearts Mini Tales brings reading opportunities and emotional therapy visits to children and adults who would benefit from the interaction with a therapy animal, said founder/owner Terry Holmes-Stecyk.
The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Rio Verde highlands brought two miniature horses, Dolly and Bella, to the library Sept. 17 for the first time. They will return on the third Tuesday of every month.
By reading to the patient, docile mini-horses, children develop confidence, gain new knowledge and broaden their imagination, said Holmes-Stecyk.
Her two miniature horses and one miniature donkey visit hospitals, nursing homes, veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or in need of emotional relief therapy, and foster homes for abused or at-risk children.
“As therapy animals, they touch the lives of those most in need,” said Holmes-Stecyk. “They provide therapeutic comfort, a source of emotional confidence and confidentiality in their interactions.
“The simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response, lowers anxiety, reduces loneliness, increases mental stimulation, provides a happy distraction, even acting as a catalyst to reduce resistance in the therapy process.”
The website is tenderlittlehearts.org. Donations are accepted to support the program. Holmes-Stecyk can be contacted at 480-318-3281.