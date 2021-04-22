The Town of Fountain Hills will hold its Residential Electronics Recycling Event this Saturday, April 24, in the Community Center parking lot at 13001 N. La Montana Dr. from 9 a.m. to noon.
Recyclable materials include a wide range of e-waste such as computers, computer monitors, copiers, faxes, telecommunication equipment, medical equipment (no bio-waste), household batteries, video recorders, cameras, cable TV boxes and a variety of other electronic equipment.
CFL bulbs and fluorescent tube light bulbs for disposal are also being accepted.
For a complete list of accepted items, go to fh.az.gov/345/Electronics- Recycling-Events.