The 2021 Marine Toys for Tots drive is ongoing, with local businesses offering donation boxes in their lobbies for doners to drop off new toys meant to brighten a child’s holidays.
“Thanks to the many local business owners in Fountain Hills who have placed donation boxes in their business lobbies,” said organizer Debbie Yin. “We hope to exceed our previous year’s donation record thanks to you, our generous community members.”
Yin also offered her gratitude to the community members who take part in the toy drive, dropping off new, unwrapped toys for kids. To learn more about the program, visit toysfortots.org.
“You also have the opportunity to bring a toy to the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Yin said. “When our Toys for Tots entry passes by at the parade, just pass the toy to one of our ‘walkers.’”
To be a part of this toy drive, participants can simply purchase a gift for a child and drop it off unwrapped at any one of the following Fountain Hills locations between now and Dec. 15: MCSO substation in Town Hall, either fire station, Phil’s Filling Station, Safeway, Sonoran Real Estate, Russ Lyon Realtors, The Card Shop, Oyo Yogurt, Fountain Hills Community Center, Georgie’s Restaurant, Ace Hardware, Tractor Supply, Desert Canyon Golf Club, Friends of the Hills Club, Desert Dog, Raymond James, Saddle Bronc Grill, All-American Grill, Anytime Fitness, Keller Williams, Desert Dawg, Senor Taco, Bashas’, American Legion Post 58 and Tap House.