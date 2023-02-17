The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition, in collaboration with the Phoenix Indian Center, is hosting a cultural awareness presentation.
It will be held at 9 a.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center, corner of Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards.
Two facilitators from the Indian Center will present an overview of subjects such as Arizona tribal traditions and values, historical trauma, resilience efforts, cultural considerations, family traditions, strategies and more.
The public is invited to attend as well as those who are associated with efforts of the drug prevention coalition.
Dr. Vicky Corlett, education director for the Fort McDowell Yavapai nation, has expressed an interest in attending and inviting personnel from the nation.
“Obviously Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell share a common border, so we feel it’s important that ongoing communication and understanding are priorities,” said Mike Scharnow, the coalition’s executive director. “Many Fort McDowell students attend schools here. We share common interests in preventing drug and alcohol usage among our youths.
“While we share common values in that regard, there are cultural differences that we all need to be aware of.
“This type of education and awareness will be beneficial to anyone.”
The Phoenix Indian Center is the oldest American Indian non-profit organization of its kind in the United States.
The center was formed in 1947 as an outgrowth of Native people moving to urban Phoenix not only to sell their crafts and goods but as a result of U.S. government public policy.
Today, well over 125,000 American Indians reside off-reservation in Maricopa County, ranked second by county with largest number of American Indians (U.S. Census Bureau’s 2006-2008 American Community Survey (ACS).
The Phoenix Indian Center has evolved over its years of existence, adding several programs and services for job readiness/employment, prevention, youth, cultural revitalization and community engagement.