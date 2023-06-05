The Fountain Hills Recreation Department has announced its upcoming Creative Writing class, beginning Tuesday, June 13, and running through July 25. Led by instructor Carol Kubota, organizers said “this exciting program promises to be an enriching experience for participants.”
The Creative Writing Class is designed for individuals who have a passion for writing and want to enhance their skills in poetry, short stories and travel narratives. Whether a seasoned writer, an aspiring wordsmith, or beginner, this class offers a supportive and nurturing environment to cultivate creativity.