Fountain Hills Branch Library, as well as other Maricopa County Library District branches, are changing their distribution of COVID self-test kits.
A limited supply of the kits will be available for pickup starting at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 19. That is the only day the kits will be given out. Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. One kit (two tests) per vehicle will be given.
The district does not expect to have additional kits readily available after Jan. 19.
Those picking up kits are encouraged to obey traffic laws, and be courteous to fellow drivers.