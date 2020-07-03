In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maricopa County is providing financial assistance for rent, utility/water bills and security deposits to low-to-moderate income Fountain Hills residents in need.
The county’s Human Services Department will provide emergency assistance for up to a period of three consecutive months to households that meet the income requirements and demonstrate a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since funding for this emergency assistance program is limited, people are encouraged to apply while funding is still available. Funding for this program is from the 2020 CARES Act.
To qualify, gross family income must be no greater than the following:
*Family of 1: $43,600/year.
*Family of 2: $49,800/year.
*Family of 3: $56,050/year.
*Family of 4: $62,250/year.
*Family of 5: $67,250/year.
*Family of 6: $72,250/year.
Those who believe they qualify for this program and need assistance offered by this program may call 602-506-2000.
Since 2017 the Town of Fountain Hills has participated in the Urban Counties Program which is administered by Maricopa County. The federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department annually allocates Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and other human service funding to the Urban Counties Program on behalf of municipalities which are ineligible to directly receive the federal funding. This partnership benefits the Town of Fountain Hills by providing federal funding that the town would otherwise be ineligible to receive for human service programs.
For the latest information about the town’s actions relating to COVID-19, visit the town’s website at fh.az.gov.