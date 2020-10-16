The Town Council has a meeting agenda consisting of mostly routine reports and action for its session on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The council will hear from Finance Director David Pock with a first quarter financial update for the fiscal year.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer will present his monthly report.
Representatives of the Fountain at 50 Committee will update the council on events and activities.
Phil Yin, Sr., Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 2560 will present a Purple Heart Flag to the Town of Fountain Hills.
Mayoral proclamations to be announced are for Arizona Cities and Towns Week, Oct. 19-23, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The council will be recognizing citizens who have served on various boards and commissions with terms expiring. Later in the session council will act on appointment of citizens to the Board of Adjustment, Community Services Advisory Commission, McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Sister Cities Advisory Commission and the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
The council will be holding a public hearing and considering an ordinance amendment to allow indoor vehicle sales in the C-C, C-2 and C-3 zoning districts.
Another zoning amendment under consideration addresses the calculation used for the size of signs consisting of individual letters and/or logos.
The council will also consider a Town Code amendment to adopt regulations, violations and penalties related to recreational marijuana use with a conditional effective date.
The council will consider amending its contact with Christmas Light Decorators in an amount not to exceed $15,000 and will also consider an amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with CK Group for engineering services in the amount of $16,701.
The council meets on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in council chambers at 5:30 p.m. The session is open to the public subject to pandemic restrictions requiring face coverings and safe distancing.