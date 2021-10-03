The Town Council will be discussing possible changes to the noise regulations in Town Code when it meets on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Staff is proposing changes it believes will make enforcement of the rules more efficient for law enforcement and prosecutors. Staff had worked with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Town Prosecutor to remove decibel-based violations as they were considered too difficult to implement.
The Council as well as the Planning and Zoning Commission had previously indicated they did not want to remove the decibel standard.
Staff is proposing new language that does eliminate the decibel standard, but establishes five conditions that are considered noise violations if they occur during certain hours (between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.)
The language also provides for Sheriff’s deputies to use discretion in addressing the complaints.
The Town Council will be considering a motion to act in support of a letter asking the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission to keep Fountain Hills and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation in the same congressional and state legislative districts as they have been.
This action would be part of the Redistricting Commission’s public input process.
The item came at the request of Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation President Bernadine Burnette.
The council will also be considering three separate cooperative purchase agreement contracts to include traffic signal controllers, storm water support services and security cameras and installation.
The council is also being asked to reauthorize a capital improvement project for installation of new fire alarm control panels at the Community Center and the Library/Museum building.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will have proclamations declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and October as Fire Prevention Month.
The council has also scheduled the recognition of the schools’ Stellar Students of the Month for September.
The council meets on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public. Meetings are currently subject to facial covering requirements and limited seating to allow for distancing.
Also, the Town Council has scheduled a joint meeting with the Sanitary District Board of Directors for Tuesday, Oct. 12. No agenda or details regarding that session are currently available.