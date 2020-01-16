The Town Council will consider the adoption of new development fees for projects in Fountain Hills when it meets next week.
Also, the council will consider an ordinance amendment that would relate to residential density within the Entertainment Overlay District.
The council will also hear a presentation on the Golden Eagle Park drainage improvements study. The study has concluded and will be presented by representatives of J.E. Fuller, Hydrology & Geomorphology, Inc.
This study is the result of the town’s effort to mitigate the drainage conditions that resulted in the damaging flooding at the park in October 2018.
Betsy Lavoie, executive director of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, will address the Town Council as well.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will read a proclamation declaring January as National Mentoring Month.
This story is based on a preliminary draft agenda and is subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the meeting time.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.