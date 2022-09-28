Community Center front

Town staff will begin working on a plan to further evaluate damage at the Fountain Hills Community Center and develop a strategy for addressing the apparent long-term issues with water leaking into the building.

The council heard a report from Gene Buick with the firm of Allana Buick and Bers at the Sept. 20 regular meeting. The firm was hired early this year to evaluate the condition of the building after it was discovered there was significant water infiltration into the building along with damage. The wide scope of the situation was noticed during renovations done to the building last year.