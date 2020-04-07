With the April 6 deadline passed it appears there will be an uncontested election for Town Council this year.
As of the deadline Monday there were only three candidates for the expiring council seats and only Mayor Ginny Dickey seeking the office of mayor.
Those seeking council seats are Gerry Friedel, Sharron “Blue” Grzybowski and Peggy McMahon. Friedel and Grzybowski both previously ran for the Town Council. McMahon is new to the local political arena.
The Times will have more information regarding these candidates in a future edition.