The eighth annual Concours in the Hills brought cars from all over the country.
Car clubs from near and far were represented at the event held Feb. 12 at Fountain Park. Among the car clubs was Fountain Hills Auto Club, winner of the best Car Club Display.
The local club brought a variety of vehicles to the show, providing lookers a chance to see what the community has in the way of car enthusiasts.
Concours Organizer Peter Volny said he was grateful to the local club. He also joined the group as a member. Volny also is involved with Ferrari Club of America. He is activities and sponsorship director the Desert Region, which includes all of Arizona and Las Vegas, Nev.
Volny said the 2022 Concours continued its unbroken tradition of record setting. Nearly 1,200 vehicles and an estimated 45,000 spectators filled the park on a sunny Saturday.
The event raised more than $430,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Volny, a childhood cancer survivor, has committed to raising $1 million for the hospital.
“We are getting very close,” he said.
With the exception of 2021, Concours in the Hills has enjoyed perfect weather, interest and participation. Unfortunately, that year was interrupted by COVID-19, but Volny said he is thrilled to be back with the show and looks forward to next year.
According to a press release, the show is a testament to the enormity and diversity of the car scene in Arizona. The 2022 show had more than 100 sponsors including title sponsor Gila River Resorts and Casinos. Private car owners pay $60 to participate in the event, and there is no admission charge for spectators.
Volny said the show is arranged by sections of domestic, European, Asian, race cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles. A new section was added this year for limited edition exotics, which featured such rare cars as a $20 million McLaren F1, Hennessy Venom F5, LaFerrari, McLaren Elva, Aston Martin One-77 and a vintage Ferrari 500 Superfast.
A race car section with some 40 cars from Indy, LeMans, CanAm and other race series was a highlight.
In addition to the vehicles, six helicopters flew in and were on display. A USMC AH-1Z Cobra, surrounded by Cobras from the local club also were displayed.
The show was declared open by former race drivers Arie Luyendyk, Harley Cluxton, Derek Daly and Lyn St. James announcing, “Drivers, start your engines.” And they did.
Awards were given to the following:
Best Domestic, Terry Rials, 1959 Chevrolet Impala; Best Import, tie, John Breslow, 1955 Jaguar D-Type and 1957 Jaguar XKSS; Best Race Car, Bill Pope, 1960 Maserati Birdcage; Best 4x4 Off-Road, Ruben Reyes, 1948 Chevrolet B300; Best Car Club Display, Fountain Hills Auto Club; Best of Show, James Kramer, 2011 Aston Martin One-77; and People’s Choice, Michael Odierna, 2021 IsoRivolta Zagato GT.
Volny summed up his feelings about the Concours.
“I’m amazed every year at how this show just grows and grows,” he said. “I’m so appreciative of the many volunteers from both the car community and PCH who help make it all happen.”
He added that the Town of Fountain Hills and its employees do an “exceptional job” of making the show work.
“Lots of people facilitate this event,” he said. “The Town goes above and beyond. I am grateful.”