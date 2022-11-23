community center work.JPG

Since hearing a report in September from a consultant regarding conditions at the Fountain Hills Community Center, there has been significant immediate activity to address concerns related to water damage at the facility.

The most significant effort has been the testing by an industrial hygienist for microbial presence such as mold inside the walls. That testing revealed no elevated readings inside the building. However, a remediation contractor was hired to remove portions of the wall to treat microbial conditions. That work was completed in the lobby area just last week.