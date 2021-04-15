This morning, Thursday, April 15, at approximately 10 a.m., the Town of Fountain Hills will conduct a CodeRED system test.
CodeRED is a FREE emergency notification service provided to all residents within the Town of Fountain Hills that will notify you of emergency information through phone calls, text messages, emails, social media, and the CodeRED Mobile Alert app. CodeRED will be used to keep residents informed of local events that may immediately impact your safety.
The Town of Fountain Hills encourages residents to act and register for this service and verify residential home location during the enrollment process so notifications that directly impact the individual’s home or business may be targeted.
CodeRED issues notifications for:
- Missing Children
- Emergency Preparedness
- Emergency Evacuation Notices
- Wildfires
- Public Health Crisis
- Criminal Activity
Register today at fh.az.gov/CodeRed.