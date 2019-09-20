After a contract snag with a previously announced candidate for Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce CEO/president, Betsy LaVoie will serve as executive director.
The Fountain Hills native has been member relations manager for the chamber since February.
Announcement of her promotion came in a press release Friday afternoon. No explanation was given for the change in the position title.
The Chamber announced Aug. 29 that James O’Callaghan of Lakewood, Calif., had been hired as CEO beginning Sept. 4. He was leaving his position as executive director of the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board to join the local business organization.
O’Callaghan did not report to work on the designated date. LeeAnn Torkelson, chairman of the Chamber board of directors, said his arrival date had been delayed to Sept. 16 because of “personal reasons.”
O’Callaghan was a no-show Sept. 16. The most recent statement was that his “employment contract was cancelled due to delays in the start date.”
“While this search has taken many twists and turns, we couldn’t be more excited to have our most qualified person be a Fountain Hills resident,” said Torkelson.
She previously had indicated that the chamber had conducted a nationwide search.
“I am looking forward to serving and leading the Fountain Hills Chamber in this new capacity,” said LaVoie. “This is my dream job”.
She added that she wants to continue the trajectory set by previous CEO Scott Soldat-Valenzuela, who left the position Sept. 1.
“The business community of Fountain Hills is a powerful force and I want to help make this Chamber shine,” she said.
A town native, LaVoie was CEO of the former EO2 Wellness Spa and Oxygen Bar. She has been involved in residential and commercial real estate for 15 years. She also is the administration for the social media platform, Fountain Hills Connection.