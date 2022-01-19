Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold an educational workshop, “Death and Money,” as part of the Chamber University Educational Series Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chamber building.
“Listen to our expert panel on important considerations for you, your family and your money as we progress in age,” reads an announcement from the Chamber.
Participants will hear from a CPA, financial advisor, end-of-life advocate, estate attorney and more who will provide tips and advice for all. Subjects covered will include advance directives, estate planning, financial literacy as it pertains to the stage in life before death, and the final tax return.
“This ChamberU is brought to you by business leaders in the Fountain Hills Chamber Industry Stakeholders for Finance and Insurance,” continues the announcement. “A provocative, educational opportunity for the community to attend.”
This event is free to attend but registration is required so a participant packet can be prepared for each registered attendee. Register atfhchamber.com. For more information, call 480-837-1654 .