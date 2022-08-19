The Town Council returns from its summer hiatus with a regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22. The change in normal meeting date was done to accommodate the timing for canvassing the results of the Aug. 2, primary election for Town Council.
The final results are detailed in a separate story in this edition. The canvass will make the results official and allow for the seating of the new council in December.
The council will also have a discussion, with possible direction to staff regarding a fire services study conducted by McGrath Consulting for the Town. McGrath was hired in November 2021 to conduct a review of the contact services provided by Rural/Metro Corp. for the Town of Fountain Hills. Those services include emergency medical response and fire suppression as well as emergency management personnel. The consultant was to consider options that include continuation of the current service model, contracting with other fire agencies in the area or moving to a Town-operated fire/emergency medical service.
Rural/Metro has operated in Fountain Hills for about half a century, first under an agreement with the developer then the Fire District and finally under contract with the Town.
Currently the Rural/Metro agreement covers mostly personnel services with Town ownership of the facilities and equipment. The current cost is about $4.5 million annually.
The Town has a similar study being conducted related to the contract law enforcement services from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. A discussion of that study is tentatively scheduled for September.
The council will also take up a discussion regarding priorities related to the capital improvement budget. There are several items in the CIP plan for the current fiscal year that some council members believe are unnecessary and the funds could be directed elsewhere.
The controversial items include engineering studies for a roundabout and Fountain Park entry feature at Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains. Those are two separate items and represent a total of about $310,600 in the budget.
Another item that raised some question is a proposed pavilion shade structure at the center of Centennial Circle in the Civic Center. This item is budgeted at $275,000.
The council is expected to review much of the $9.3 million CIP budget for the current fiscal year. There are 23 projects proposed.
The council will also consider a special use permit for a proposed development on El Pueblo Boulevard at Ivory Drive. A developer is asking to provide residential units with a commercial structure planned for a site. The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the permit.
Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs is asking council approval of grant applications to the Arizona Office of Tourism for Visit Arizona Initiative grants.
Council will consider a contract related to park shade structures.
Also on the agenda, Jack Lunsford, a legislative consultant under contract with the Town, will make a presentation regarding the recent session of the Arizona State Legislature.
The outline for the agenda is tentative as presented here and is subject to revision up to 24 hours prior to the meeting time. The Town usually posts meeting agenda packets on the Thursday (Aug. 18) prior to the meeting date.
The council meets Monday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.