Fountain Park was buzzing with activity Wednesday, June 10, following the cancellation of a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for that same day.
Earlier in the week, a group of locals announced the BLM rally on Facebook, stating it would be a peaceful demonstration including a march starting at Fountain Park. Organizers stated that, in order to adhere to CDC guidelines, participants would be wearing masks and social distancing. The Town and MCSO were both notified of the event in advance.
The event was cancelled, however, when threatening comments started popping up online, leading organizers to fear for the safety of those who would be involved.
Amidst the back and forth on message boards grew concerns that a Black Lives Matter protest might draw outside parties to town, potentially with intent to loot, cause harm to people, damage to local businesses or public property.
Despite the cancellation of the protest, members of various veterans’ organizations gathered at the local Veterans Memorial to stand guard throughout the day, many armed, in case the location was threatened. Dozens of individuals took part in this demonstration.
At the same time, a rally for President Trump was scheduled to take place at the corner of Saguaro and El Lago. This event was originally planned in response to the Black Lives Matter protest, with organizer Cindy Rose stating on Facebook, “This is not to demean black lives in any way. It is to support our president and our country because we believe all lives matter.” Following the cancellation of the BLM protest, Rose announced the Trump rally was shifting its purpose to “supporting our police, supporting our rights, whatever your message may be.”
Despite the cancellation of the BLM protest, at least a pair of visitors could be seen walking around Fountain Park promoting the message that “hate has no home here.”
According to organizers, the Black Lives Matter event is being rescheduled. The Town of Fountain Hills has addressed the situation (see related story) and aims to accommodate the event when fewer restrictions from COVID-19 are present.
Petition
In light of these events, Fountain Hills locals organized an online petition to “decry racism in Fountain Hills.”
“We aim to both show our support for the protest and ask the town to recognize its problems with racism and white privilege,” reads the introduction to the petition.
The petition was intended for those who grew up in Fountain Hills, “alumni,” but invites those from outside the community to make note of that fact and sign in solidarity.
“While our privilege may have blinded us to the reality of racism in our town due to the staggering demographic that its population is 95 percent white, we now know that a conversation needs to begin,” reads the petition. “…We want the next generation of kids who grow up here to know they are loved and valued no matter what, and that we will always stand alongside them and protect their right to protest.”
The petition had received 533 alumni signatures and 142 solidarity signatures as of this writing. Organizers held a fundraiser to print the petition in this week’s edition of The Times, which can be found on page 5A.