Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation last week declaring March 28 to April 3 as Wildfire Awareness Week in Arizona to highlight wildfire prevention and preparedness and to encourage responsible fire management.
“Wildfire season is here, and it’s up to all of us to make responsible decisions that will protect our state,” Ducey said. “There are simple, but effective, ways we can all minimize the threat of wildfires, like limiting combustible material and vegetation near your house and making sure matches are out cold before walking away.
“Wildfire Awareness Week is an important reminder to practice responsible fire management and follow the guidance from safety officials to protect people, pets and property.”
To help prevent fires, Arizonans are encouraged to:
*Ensure trailer chains do not drag (any spark can start a fire).
The Governor this month signed the Healthy Forest Initiative to promote wildfire prevention in Arizona while also expanding opportunities for low-risk inmates in the state’s correctional facilities.
Additionally, Governor Ducey on March 22 joined the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and fire safety officials to provide an outlook on the upcoming wildfire season.
Arizona’s peak wildfire season typically runs from May through mid-July, when conditions are windy, dry and hot. Wildfires ravaged close to 980,000 acres in Arizona last year, the second most severe year for total acres burned. Wildfires can start through unkempt brush, lightning and campfires, and have devastating effects on air quality, wildlife, people and property.
Maricopa County officials are also reminding citizens to be cautious with fire.
Many residents in Maricopa County live in communities or towns that are adjacent to forests, parks or native desert areas. Fountain Hills is one such community. The town maintains a cycle of wash cleaning to mitigate fire danger and has a plan for the upcoming season, according to Fire Chief Dave Ott. He said using state resources may not be preferable to what the town already has in place due to costs and scheduling.
The town has a landscape contractor doing work in Emerald Wash along Saguaro Blvd.
When urban development meets undeveloped outdoor areas, this creates an environment where fire can move readily between structures and vegetation. Residential and commercial expansion into these undeveloped areas can increase the likelihood that wildfires may threaten structures and people. These fires within the “Wildland Urban Interface” are both dangerous and costly to fight. The lingering effects of a wildfire may include soil erosion, landslides, and reduced food for the local animal population.
Long- and short-term drought, dry fuel conditions and unpredictable fire behavior, combined with increased human activity suggest that this has the potential to be a busy fire year. Stay informed on current and predicted conditions in the community, and when enjoying the outdoors.
Wildfires can be ignited in nature by lightning strikes, but can also be human caused by accident, carelessness or criminal intent. It only takes one spark on dry grass, leaves, branches or pine needles to start a wildfire. Even live trees and brush are dry enough to easily ignite. Here are some common things to avoid in areas with dry vegetation:
*Using tools that create sparks.
*Dragging trailer safety chains.
*Carelessly tossing cigarettes.
*Using fireworks.
*Burning debris around homes and property.
*Discharging firearms.
*Abandoning campfires.
Report all wildfires by calling 911.
For more details, visit ready.maricopa.gov/wildfires.