The Town Council has a couple of major items on its agenda for the Tuesday, May 3, regular session.
The council will consider adoption of its tentative budget for the upcoming 2022/2023 Fiscal Year. This is a $46.1 million plan that includes a $24.8 million General Fund budget, which includes a $4.4 million contingency. The Street Fund budget is $4 million, and the capital improvement budget plan is at $9.3 million.
According to Finance Director David Pock the overall budget has increased by $5.4 million over the current year. This is due to anticipated General Fund revenue increases and the proposed contingency.
Council will consider adoption of the final budget at a session on Tuesday, June 7. The council can reduce the total approved for the tentative budget but cannot increase it when it considers final adoption. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
The long discussion regarding an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance regulations regarding group homes/sober living homes will continue. The agenda includes further discussion with possible adoption of new requirements.
Key factors still under consideration include the permissible number of residents in each home, distance separation between the group homes, unannounced inspections, insurance requirement and addressing requests for “reasonable accommodation.”
Staff has provided in its report to the council a matrix of how 17 other Arizona municipalities handle these issues in their ordinance.
Other items on the agenda include consideration of the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control for enforcement of code related to pets. The new agreement is proposed at $31,906 for the year.
Another IGA to be considered is with the Maricopa County Flood Control District for a debris mitigation improvement project at the Golden Eagle Park Dam. The estimated cost of this work is $121,000 with MCFCD covering 75% of the two-year project and the Town paying $30,000.
The council will also consider a professional services agreement with Shums Coda to provide third-party inspection services for the proposed Park Place Phase II and Phase III. The cost of the agreement would be paid out of building permit fees for the project, with any excess to be billed to the contractor.
Mayor Ginny Dickey has a proclamation for Economic Development Week, May 9 -13. Also, staff will update the council on plans for the Independence Day celebration at Fountain Park.
The complete agenda and staff information packet is posted to the Town website, fountainhillsaz.gov.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall, the meeting is open to the public.