A brush fire was reported north of Fountain Hills Tuesday afternoon, June 27. Town Manager Bo Larsen provided The Times with the following update. No additional updates have been reported as of 7 p.m.:

“Scottsdale Fire is working a brush fire in the area of 130th St. and Rio Verde Dr. There is a large column of smoke visible to the north of town. At this time there is no threat to the town. There are currently no evacuation orders in place for the residents in that area.”