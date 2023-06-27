A brush fire was reported north of Fountain Hills Tuesday afternoon, June 27. Town Manager Bo Larsen provided The Times with the following update. No additional updates have been reported as of 7 p.m.:
“Scottsdale Fire is working a brush fire in the area of 130th St. and Rio Verde Dr. There is a large column of smoke visible to the north of town. At this time there is no threat to the town. There are currently no evacuation orders in place for the residents in that area.”
The Times will provide additional updates as they are made available.
According to social media posts from Arizona State Forestry, the blaze is approximately 700 acres and moving north with more than 25 engines and hand crews ordered to combat the blaze.
UPDATE: Now referred to as the Diamond Fire, the Maricopa County Emergency Alert Center ordered evacuations Tuesday evening for those living near McDowell Mountain Park, with a Northern boundary of Rio Verde Drive, southern boundary of Jomax Road, western boundary of 130th Street and eastern boundary of 160th Street. It was also announced Red Cross had established a shelter for those evacuating at Cactus Shadow High School, 5802 E. Dove Valley in Scottsdale. The shelter was scheduled to open at 9:30 p.m.