The Town of Fountain Hills and Noon Kiwanis are planning the next community blood drive.
Scheduled for Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, donors are needed now more than ever, according to Vitalant.
Vitalant, one of the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit transfusion medicine organizations, coordinates the blood drives in Fountain Hills.
With the current coronavirus crisis, blood drives do not fall under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for limiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
According to Vitalant, “Blood drives, which represent more than 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, are now considered critical care events and, if canceled, could jeopardize patient care.
“Just in Arizona, we need more than 600 donors every day to keep up with hospital patient need. We are urging all healthy people to give blood and for organizations to continue to host blood drives. It is vital that we maintain a sufficient blood supply and ensure that hospital patients have the lifesaving blood they need to survive. We simply cannot meet this need without community partners like you.
“Please know Vitalant’s highest priority is the safety of donors, hospital patients, community partners and staff. There is no inherent risk of getting coronavirus from the donation procedure itself.
“To minimize the risk of contracting it from others at a community blood drive, our staff follows rigorous safety and disinfection protocols. Our safety protocols include wearing gloves and personal protective gear, wiping down donor-touched areas after every donation, using sterile collection sets for every donation and donor arm scrubbing for 30 seconds. Blood donation does not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.
“Individuals who are not feeling well and healthy are excluded from donating. Early on in the process, each donor receives a mini-physical that includes taking the donor’s temperature and asking about any symptom they might be experiencing. If there is any concern about the donor’s health, we defer them immediately.”
Local organizers, Dr. Liz Smith and Paul Appeldorn, will keep the public apprised of any changes in the scheduling of the next blood drive.
The blood drive will be conducted differently in April since the Community Center is closed. Additional information will be announced soon.
Donations will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Donors may call Smith at 480-837-2600 or 480-206-4784; or Appeldorn at 480-836-8213 for appointments.
Appointments also may be made online at bloodhero.com, using the sponsor code, “Kiwanis.”