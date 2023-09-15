Ballet Under the Stars invites Arizonans to experience dance in their community in a setting complete with a professional stage, lighting and costumes. Indulge in local food trucks with space for picnicking and for aspiring young dancers to move along with the performance.
Ballet Under the Stars also showcases world premiere performances choreographed by local school students through the Class Act program. Each year, Ballet Arizona’s professional dancers provide a three-week dance training class for students in four different elementary schools across the Valley. The highlight of their work is delivered as a performance as part of Ballet Under the Stars. This educational program is provided to students tuition free and is generously funded by Joan Benjamin and Laurence Cherkis.