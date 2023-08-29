Ballet

Ballet Under the Stars brings dance to a unique outdoor venue. (Independent Newsmedia file photo)

Ballet Arizona’s annual Ballet Under the Stars performances, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, will return Sept. 23-30 at four Valley locations. Free and open to the public, a press release announcing this year’s schedule said Ballet Under the Stars is the perfect show for the entire family and a great way to introduce ballet to young people for the first time.

“These performances promise an evening of fun suitable for all ages, as guests bring chairs, blankets and picnics to experience the beauty of dance in outdoor parks across the county,” the release said. “The evening features a fully-staged live performance by the professional company dancers of Ballet Arizona, including Juan Gabriel’s ‘Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez’ and George Balanchine’s ‘The Four Temperaments.’”