Ballet Arizona’s annual Ballet Under the Stars performances, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, will return Sept. 23-30 at four Valley locations. Free and open to the public, a press release announcing this year’s schedule said Ballet Under the Stars is the perfect show for the entire family and a great way to introduce ballet to young people for the first time.
“These performances promise an evening of fun suitable for all ages, as guests bring chairs, blankets and picnics to experience the beauty of dance in outdoor parks across the county,” the release said. “The evening features a fully-staged live performance by the professional company dancers of Ballet Arizona, including Juan Gabriel’s ‘Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez’ and George Balanchine’s ‘The Four Temperaments.’”
Ballet Under the Stars invites Arizonans to experience dance in their community in a setting complete with a professional stage, lighting and costumes. Indulge in local food trucks with space for picnicking and for aspiring young dancers to move along with the performance.
“We are thrilled to kick off our 38th season with Ballet Under the Stars,” Artistic Director Ib Andersen said. “This beloved annual tradition helps us give back to the Arizona community with a unique outdoor experience allowing friends and families to be immersed in the world of ballet.”
Ballet Under the Stars also showcases world premiere performances choreographed by local school students through the Class Act program. Each year, Ballet Arizona’s professional dancers provide a three-week dance training class for students in four different elementary schools across the Valley. The highlight of their work is delivered as a performance as part of Ballet Under the Stars. This educational program is provided to students tuition free and is generously funded by Joan Benjamin and Laurence Cherkis.
The performance schedule begins Saturday, Sept. 23, at Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park in Glendale; Thursday, Sept. 28, at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills; Friday, Sept. 29, at Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater in Goodyear and Saturday, Sept. 30, at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix. All performances begin at 7 p.m.
Ballet Under the Stars would not be possible without community sponsors including The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Town of Fountain Hills, City of Glendale, Stoker Ostler, APS, Grand Canyon University, Estrella, Sticker Mule and Desert Diamond Casino.
To learn more about this year’s Ballet Under the Stars performances, visit balletaz.org.