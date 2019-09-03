Late last week Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the alleged driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on McDowell Mountain Road north of Fountain Hills on Aug. 17.
MCSO confirmed the arrest of the juvenile male, age 17, on Thursday, Aug. 29. Since the suspect is a juvenile, his name was not released.
A Sheriff’s spokesman made no comment on charges, but media outlets citing court documents say he faces charges of manslaughter and endangerment.
The suspect was allegedly the operator of an SUV traveling southbound on McDowell Mountain Road at a speed approaching 100 miles per hour when the vehicle went out of control and off the roadway vaulting through the air and tumbling end over end. The vehicle caught fire, resulting in a small brush fire in the desert.
The fatality was a juvenile male who is believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the crash. A second passenger and the driver survived.